China adds 3.03 million new urban jobs in Q1

Xinhua) 11:14, April 23, 2024

BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- China created a total of 3.03 million new urban jobs in the first quarter of the year, official data showed Tuesday.

In March, the country's surveyed urban unemployment rate stood at 5.2 percent, with the employment situation remaining generally stable, according to the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security.

The country set an annual target of creating more than 12 million new urban jobs for 2024. It aimed to keep the surveyed urban jobless rate at around 5.5 percent this year.

