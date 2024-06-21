Two young Chinese football players banned for age cheating

Xinhua) 14:17, June 21, 2024

BEIJING, June 20 (Xinhua) -- Two young players have each been suspended for two months after they were found to have falsified their ages.

According to a statement issued by the Chinese Football Association (CFA) on Thursday, the Chinese football governing body has established that Huang Yujie and Yu Weijing, both U15 players, had cheated in registering their ages.

Both players have been banned from playing any matches held by the Chinese Football Association from June 18 to August 17, 2024, the statement said.

