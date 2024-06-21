Home>>
Two young Chinese football players banned for age cheating
(Xinhua) 14:17, June 21, 2024
BEIJING, June 20 (Xinhua) -- Two young players have each been suspended for two months after they were found to have falsified their ages.
According to a statement issued by the Chinese Football Association (CFA) on Thursday, the Chinese football governing body has established that Huang Yujie and Yu Weijing, both U15 players, had cheated in registering their ages.
Both players have been banned from playing any matches held by the Chinese Football Association from June 18 to August 17, 2024, the statement said.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese fans abuzz over Chinese ads presence at Euro 2024
- China's Village Super League vows to go global in 2028
- Grassroot super league in full swing on the highland
- China advances in World Cup Asian qualifiers despite loss to S. Korea
- First national 'Class Super League' friendly match kicks off in Guizhou
- China edge Vietnam in Huashan Cup opener
- China’s grassroots soccer league Cunchao kicks up a storm
- Feature: China's Village Super League provides stage for international football exchanges
- China to host 2025 AFC U20 men's Asian Cup
- China unveils 29-man roster for World Cup qualifiers
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.