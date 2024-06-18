We Are China

Grassroot super league in full swing on the highland

Ecns.cn) 15:34, June 18, 2024

Xining Xiadu team plays against Haixi Chaidamu Goji team in a Super League in Xining, capital of Qinghai Province on June 16. (Photo: China News Service/ Ma Mingyan)

The Football Super League held on the Qinghai-Xizang Plateau promotes industrial development and enriches people's lives. The Xining Xiadu team beat Haixi Chaidamu Goji team 1：0.

Multiple performances are staged before Super League competitions kick off in Xining, capital of Qinghai Province on June 16. (Photo: China News Service/ Ma Mingyan)

Outside the playing field, teenagers admire fan paintings in Xining, capital of Qinghai Province on June 16. (Photo: China News Service/ Ma Mingyan)

