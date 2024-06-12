China advances in World Cup Asian qualifiers despite loss to S. Korea

Xinhua) 08:28, June 12, 2024

Son Heung-min (L) of South Korea and Fang Hao of China compete during their Group C match of 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers in Seoul, South Korea, June 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)

China's 2026 FIFA World Cup dreams remain alive after narrowly edging Thailand in Group C standings to reach the third round of the Asian qualifiers.

BEIJING, June 11 (Xinhua) -- China narrowly advanced into the third round of the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite losing to South Korea 1-0 away in Group C on Tuesday night.

After being held to a 1-1 draw by Thailand at home last week, China had to take at least one point in the final game of the second round against South Korea to survive, otherwise their fortunes would be decided by the result of the game between Thailand and Singapore.

However, Lee Kang-in's sole goal in the second half at the Seoul World Cup Stadium shattered China's hope to control their own fate. Kicked off one and a half hours later, Thailand beat Singapore 3-1 at home.

Goalkeeper Wang Dalei of China greets spectators after the match. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)

The results left both China and Thailand ending up with eight points from two wins, two draws and two losses, along with the same goal difference of zero and nine goals scored. But China managed to advance behind Group C winner South Korea with a better head-to-head record of one win and one draw against Thailand.

The draw for the third round of the World Cup Asian qualifiers will take place on June 27, as 18 teams will be divided into three groups, with top two of each group securing direct spots in the expanded 48-team World Cup, while the remaining two spots will be decided in the fourth round Asian qualifiers.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)