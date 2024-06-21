Chinese state councilor calls for close cooperation with Tajikistan on comprehensive empowerment of women

Xinhua) 10:58, June 21, 2024

BEIJING, June 20 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to work closely with Tajikistan to promote the comprehensive empowerment of women, Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin said in a video speech at the opening ceremony of the China-Tajikistan Women's Forum in Beijing.

Shen, also president of the All-China Women's Federation, said that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China-Tajikistan relations have become increasingly close in recent years, and cooperation on the advancement of women and gender equality has produced positive results.

She said China is willing to work with Tajikistan to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, consolidate the long-standing friendship between women's organizations in the two countries, support each other, contribute to the construction of the Belt and Road, and promote people-to-people connectivity, making new and greater contributions to the construction of a community with a shared future for China and Tajikistan.

The forum was hosted by the Committee on Women and Family Affairs under the Government of Tajikistan. Representatives of women in both countries undertook discussions and exchanges on such topics as cooperation among women within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.

