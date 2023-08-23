Chinese VP meets Tajik National Assembly chairman

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Rustam Emomali, chairman of the National Assembly of Tajikistan, in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Rustam Emomali, chairman of the National Assembly of Tajikistan, in Beijing on Tuesday.

Han said the China-Tajikistan relationship has made continuous headway, with fruitful outcomes of cooperation under the strategic guidance of the two countries' leaders.

He said China is ready to work with Tajikistan to act on the important consensus of the two heads of state, better synergize development strategies, expand pragmatic cooperation, deepen security cooperation, and intensify international coordination to maintain the strategic security and development interests of the two countries, and boost common prosperity.

Explaining the Chinese modernization, Han said China sincerely welcomes Tajikistan to take a ride on the express train of China's economic development and realize its own modernization.

Rustam Emomali said developing ties with China is a diplomatic priority for Tajikistan and the country views China as a reliable partner on the international stage. He expressed his country's willingness to deepen cooperation of various fields to promote further development of the Tajikistan-China comprehensive strategic partnership.

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng also met with Rustam Emomali on Tuesday.

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Rustam Emomali, chairman of the National Assembly of Tajikistan, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

