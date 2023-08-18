We Are China

National Assembly of Tajikistan chairman to visit China

Xinhua) 13:15, August 18, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- Rustam Emomali, chairman of the National Assembly of Tajikistan and mayor of Dushanbe, will lead a delegation to visit China from August 20 to 23.

Emomali was invited by Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee.

