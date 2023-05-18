China's top political advisor meets Tajik president

May 18, 2023

Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, meets with President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan in Beijing, capital of China, May 17, 2023. Rahmon is paying a state visit to China and will attend the China-Central Asia Summit in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, May 17 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning met with President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan in Beijing on Wednesday.

The two sides should deepen political mutual trust, expand security cooperation, synergize development strategies and enhance mutual learning to boost the development of both countries, said Wang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

The CPPCC is willing to work with the Tajik side to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, strengthen exchanges through various channels and at various levels, and work together toward the goal of building a China-Tajikistan community with a shared future, Wang said.

Rahmon said Tajikistan attaches great importance to developing good-neighborly cooperation with China and sincerely congratulates China on its great achievements in the new era.

Tajikistan is willing to enhance high-level exchanges with China, strengthen cooperation in various fields and inject new and strong impetus into the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, Rahmon said.

