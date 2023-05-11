Chinese Luban Workshop helps train students in Tajikistan

A Tajik professor introduces to students a green electrical energy device at the Luban Workshop in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, April 12, 2023. (Photo by Kalizhan Ospanov/Xinhua)

The Luban Workshop, co-founded by China's Tianjin Urban Construction Management & Vocation Technology College and Tajik Technical University, was officially put into operation in November 2022. It covers 1,138 square meters and is the first of its kind in Central Asia.

The workshop, named after Lu Ban, an ancient Chinese woodcraft master, is a Chinese vocational workshop program training talent overseas, a win-win model for vocational education cooperation.

Wu Zhengpeng (1st R), a teacher from Tianjin Urban Construction Management & Vocation Technology College, introduces knowledge on mapping to students at the Luban Workshop in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, April 12, 2023. (Photo by Kalizhan Ospanov/Xinhua)

Students learn skills at the Luban Workshop in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, April 12, 2023. (Photo by Kalizhan Ospanov/Xinhua)

Wu Zhengpeng (2nd L), a teacher from Tianjin Urban Construction Management & Vocation Technology College, introduces how to use mapping devices to students at the Luban Workshop in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, April 12, 2023. (Photo by Kalizhan Ospanov/Xinhua)

A Tajik professor introduces how to weld steel pipe to students at the Luban Workshop in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, April 12, 2023. (Photo by Kalizhan Ospanov/Xinhua)

A Tajik professor introduces how to cut steel pipe to students at the Luban Workshop in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, April 12, 2023. (Photo by Kalizhan Ospanov/Xinhua)

Wu Zhengpeng (1st L, back), a teacher from Tianjin Urban Construction Management & Vocation Technology College, introduces knowledge on mapping to students at the Luban Workshop in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, April 12, 2023. (Photo by Kalizhan Ospanov/Xinhua)

