Tajik president says ready to strengthen cooperation with China

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon (R) meets with visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, Sept. 16, 2021. (Xinhua)

DUSHANBE, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- Tajik President Emomali Rahmon said Thursday that his country is ready to strengthen practical cooperation with China in various fields, including the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and boost bilateral ties further.

Rahmon made the remarks during a meeting here with visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Rahmon asked Wang to convey his sincere greetings to Chinese President Xi Jinping, and thanked China for its great help to Tajikistan in developing its economy, safeguarding national security and combating the pandemic.

He said Tajikistan appreciates China's strong support for Tajikistan's rotating presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and stands ready to strengthen communication and coordination with China on the Afghan and other issues to jointly maintain regional peace and stability.

Wang conveyed President Xi's best regards to Rahmon, and noted that China and Tajikistan have taken the lead in building a community of development and security, setting an example for the international community of neighbors building a shared future and pursuing win-win cooperation.

No matter how the international situation changes, China and Tajikistan will always stand together as ironclad partners, Wang said.

He said that China will continue to provide vaccines and other supplies to Tajikistan, fully supporting it in achieving a complete victory over the epidemic.

China believes that under Rahmon's chairmanship, the upcoming SCO summit will be a success and China is ready to play a constructive role in this regard, he added.

China is willing to strengthen communication and cooperation with Tajikistan on the Afghan issue and protect common interests and regional stability, Wang said.

