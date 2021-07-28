Tajik president, Chinese defense minister agree to enhance cooperation

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon (R) meets with visiting Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, July 27, 2021. (Xinhua)

DUSHANBE, July 27 (Xinhua) -- Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe agreed to strengthen cooperation between the two countries during their meeting here on Tuesday.

Rahmon said that cooperation between Tajikistan and China in recent years in the political, economic, cultural, security and military fields has been deepened.

The president extended his congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, saying that the Tajik side is sincerely pleased with China's great achievements and is willing to continue to strengthen the friendly cooperation between the two countries across a number of fields.

Tajikistan sincerely thanks China for its support and assistance in its military and security sectors, and is willing to work with China to combat the "three evil forces" of terrorism, extremism and separatism, and jointly respond to the evolving situation in Afghanistan, he added.

For his part, Wei said that under the strategic guidance of Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Tajik president, the China-Tajikistan comprehensive strategic partnership is developing at a high level.

China firmly supports Tajikistan's efforts to safeguard its sovereignty and security, thanks Tajikistan for its strong support of China's core interests and is willing to work with Tajikistan to promote practical cooperation between the two militaries, he said.

He said that as the current situation in Afghanistan evolves, China is willing to strengthen counter-terrorism cooperation with Tajikistan, work together with the country to prevent the spread of terrorist activities across borders, and fight terrorists to make positive contributions to regional peace and stability.

On Tuesday morning, Tajik Defense Minister Sherali Mirzo held a welcoming ceremony for Wei and the two military officials held formal talks. The two sides exchanged views on international and regional issues, relations between the two countries and two militaries, and anti-terrorism cooperation.

Mirzo personally greeted Wei and the delegation at the airport on Monday.

