Opening-up at higher starting point to offer new chances for China-Tajikistan cooperation: Xi

BEIJING, March 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday that as this year marks the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China (CPC), China will push forward reform and opening-up from a higher starting point, bringing new opportunities for the comprehensive China-Tajikistan cooperation.

Xi made the remarks during his telephone conversation with his Tajik counterpart, Emomali Rahmon.

The Chinese president pointed out that since last year, the Chinese and Tajik people, in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and the transformations rarely seen in a century, have sticked together through thick and thin, joined hands in unity and coordination, and achieved fruitful cooperation in various fields, especially in battling the pandemic.

Xi said the two sides have supported each other on issues involving each other's core interests, which fully reflects the high level of the China-Tajikistan comprehensive strategic partnership.

China firmly supports Tajikistan in safeguarding its national sovereignty, security and stability, and is willing to strengthen the alignment of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) with Tajikistan's national development strategy until 2030, so as to promote the continuous development of China-Tajikistan relations, he added.

Xi called on the two sides to push forward bilateral cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, investment, agriculture, interconnection and digital economy in an integrated manner, and to give priority to the construction of key BRI projects.

China is ready to import more quality agricultural products from Tajikistan that meet market demands, Xi said, adding that China is also willing to provide assistance of COVID-19 vaccines to Tajikistan in a bid to promote the building of a community of common health for mankind.

Noting that this year marks the 20th anniversary of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Xi said China will give full support to Tajikistan, currently holding the rotating presidency of SCO, and strengthen cooperation with Tajikistan, so as to promote greater development of the organization from a new starting point.

Rahmon, for his part, extended the new year's greetings to Xi and the Chinese people, wishing the Chinese people a happy Spring Festival and new successes for China in the new year.

He said under the strong leadership of President Xi and with the hard work of the Chinese people, China has made brilliant and historic achievements in poverty reduction, which the Tajik side expressed warm congratulations.

Tajikistan highly appreciates China's important contribution to the world's fight against the pandemic, and appreciates China for its invaluable support in Tajikistan's battle against outbreak and efforts to boost economic and social development, he said.

Tajikistan is willing to make joint efforts with China to continue to expand bilateral cooperation in politics, economy, trade, security, humanities and other fields in the spirit of good neighborliness and friendship, strengthen anti-epidemic cooperation and give new connotations to the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two sides, so as to promote new development in bilateral relations, he added.

He also said that Tajikistan looks forward to close communication with China, and successfully completing the work of the rotating presidency of the SCO in a bid to ensure the summit a success.