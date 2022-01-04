Home>>
Chinese, Tajik presidents exchange congratulations on 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties
(Xinhua) 16:43, January 04, 2022
BEIJING, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Tajik counterpart, Emomali Rahmon, on Tuesday exchanged congratulations on the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.
