Chinese, Tajik presidents exchange congratulations on 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties

Xinhua) 16:43, January 04, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Tajik counterpart, Emomali Rahmon, on Tuesday exchanged congratulations on the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

