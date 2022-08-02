Tajik National Assembly chairman meets Chinese FM on strengthening exchanges

DUSHANBE, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- Rustam Emomali, chairman of the National Assembly of Tajikistan, met with visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday to seek closer exchanges between the two countries.

Wang conveyed the cordial greetings from Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, saying that over the past 30 years, China and Tajikistan have overcome various challenges, withstood the test of the international situation, and become true friends with a shared destiny and strategic partners of mutually beneficial cooperation.

He added that China will, as always, support Tajikistan in safeguarding its sovereignty, security and development interests, support the country in taking a successful development path that suits its own national conditions, oppose any external interference in Tajikistan's internal affairs, and be a good friend and partner that Tajikistan can trust and rely on.

China is willing to see that the two countries' legislative bodies strengthen exchanges and cooperation, deepen the exchange of experience in state governance and administration, and serve their respective country's economic and social development, Wang said.

Emomali asked Wang to convey his sincere greetings to Li, saying that Tajikistan and China are good neighbors and good partners.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations 30 years ago, the two countries have always had mutual trust, sincere friendship and solidarity, he said, adding that under the guidance of the two heads of state, Tajikistan and China have made outstanding achievements in cooperation in various fields, and bilateral relations have reached the highest level in history.

Tajikistan sincerely appreciates China's valuable support for Tajikistan's economic and social development and its improvement in people's livelihood, especially when Tajikistan was at the most difficult time of fighting the epidemic, Emomali said, adding that Tajikistan is willing to join hands with China to elevate the bilateral relationship to a new height and better benefit the two peoples.

Emomali said that Tajikistan has always prioritized relations with China in its diplomacy, and took the lead in supporting the important Belt and Road Initiative proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping. It is expected that the legislative bodies of the two countries will conduct close exchanges and mutual visits to continuously enrich the connotation of the Tajikistan-China comprehensive strategic partnership.

The Tajik side hopes to further enhance bilateral trade, expand the export of agricultural products to China, introduce advanced Chinese technology, and welcome more Chinese enterprises to invest in Tajikistan, Emomali said, adding that he appreciates the Chinese side for helping Tajikistan train excellent people for many years, and he hopes there will be more direct flights between the two countries to facilitate personnel exchanges.

Wang said that China and Tajikistan are pioneers in the joint construction of the Belt and Road, and the practical cooperation between the two countries has yielded fruitful results. The landmark buildings built with Chinese assistance can be seen everywhere in Tajikistan, and the friendship between the two countries is deeply rooted in the hearts of the people.

China is willing to deepen bilateral cooperation in infrastructure, green energy, transportation and logistics, information and communication, digital economy and other fields to help Tajikistan accelerate its industrialization process and independent development, Wang said, adding that more Chinese enterprises will be encouraged to participate in new energy and solar energy cooperation with the Tajik side to jointly build a green Silk Road.

Wang said it is necessary to deepen the people-to-people and cultural exchanges between China and Tajikistan, and consolidate the public opinion foundation of friendship between the two countries. Efforts should be put in building the Luban Workshop in Tajikistan to help the country train more professional and technical personnel.

