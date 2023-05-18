Xi holds talks with Tajik President

Xinhua) 12:58, May 18, 2023

XI'AN, May 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon on Thursday in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

Rahmon is in China for the China-Central Asia Summit and a state visit.

Xi expressed his pleasure at meeting with his old friend in Xi'an and warmly welcomed Rahmon to China for the summit and the state visit.

He pointed out that since China and Tajikistan established diplomatic ties, the bilateral relationship has grown from one of good-neighborliness to a strategic partnership and then to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

Xi recalled his state visit to Tajikistan in 2019, during which they jointly announced the building of a China-Tajikistan community of common development and security, which has seen encouraging progress over the past four years.

Xi underscored that China-Tajikistan relations enjoy deep historical roots, a solid political foundation, substantive cooperation and extensive public support.

To ensure a bright future for the two peoples, China is ready to work with Tajikistan under the new circumstances to enhance cooperation in various areas and build a China-Tajikistan community with a shared future featuring everlasting friendship, solidarity and mutual benefit, Xi said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)