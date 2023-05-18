Chinese vice president meets Tajik president

Xinhua) 09:50, May 18, 2023

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon in Beijing, capital of China, May 17, 2023. Rahmon is paying a state visit to China and will attend the China-Central Asia Summit in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, May 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon in Beijing on Wednesday.

Han said that Chinese President Xi Jinping attaches great importance to President Rahmon's visit and will work with him to draw up a new blueprint for the future development of bilateral relations and usher China-Tajikistan relations into a new era.

China and Tajikistan are comprehensive strategic partners with a shared future. Cooperation between the two countries in various fields has yielded fruitful results and delivered tangible benefits to the two peoples, said Han.

The Communist Party of China is leading the Chinese people in advancing the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation through a Chinese path to modernization. China is ready to enhance strategic synergy with Tajikistan, step up mutual support and advance all-round practical cooperation, said Han.

Rahmon said that this year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the strategic partnership between Tajikistan and China, and bilateral cooperation in various fields is making continuous progress. Tajikistan firmly upholds the one-China policy.

He expressed the belief that the China-Central Asia Summit will strongly push bilateral relations to a new level.

Rahmon is paying a state visit to China and will attend the China-Central Asia Summit in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province.

