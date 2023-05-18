Tajik president arrives in Xi'an for China-Central Asia Summit

Xinhua) 09:45, May 18, 2023

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon arrives in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on May 17, 2023. Tajik President Emomali Rahmon arrived in Xi'an on Wednesday afternoon for the China-Central Asia Summit, which is scheduled for May 18 and 19. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

XI'AN, May 17 (Xinhua) -- Tajik President Emomali Rahmon arrived in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on Wednesday afternoon for the China-Central Asia Summit, which is scheduled for May 18 and 19.

