Chinese FM to attend SCO FMs council meeting, visit Kazakhstan, Tajikistan

Xinhua) 14:59, May 16, 2024

BEIJING, May 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will attend the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs and pay official visits to Kazakhstan and Tajikistan from May 18 to 21, foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Thursday.

Wang, also member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, will pay visits at the invitation of Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu and Tajikistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Wang said.

