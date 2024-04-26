China's top legislator holds talks with speaker of lower house of Kazakh parliament

Xinhua) 08:41, April 26, 2024

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, holds talks with Yerlan Koshanov, speaker of the Mazhilis, or the lower house of Kazakhstan's parliament, in Beijing, capital of China, April 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji held talks with Yerlan Koshanov, speaker of the Mazhilis, or the lower house of Kazakhstan's parliament, in Beijing on Thursday.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said bilateral relations have leapfrogged to permanent comprehensive strategic partnership and started the next "golden 30 years."

Zhao said China is ready to work with Kazakhstan to support each other on issues concerning each other's core interests, deepen practical cooperation, promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, continue to take effective measures to facilitate trade and enhance connectivity.

He called for stronger cooperation in tourism, education, sports and at sub-national levels, adding that both sides should continue to strengthen partnership in combating the "three forces," namely separatism, extremism and terrorism, and transnational organized crime.

He also called for promoting the implementation of the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative and safeguarding true multilateralism.

China's NPC is willing to work with the Kazakh parliament to promote the implementation of the consensus reached by the two heads of state and approve and revise relevant legal documents to provide better legal support for Belt and Road cooperation as well as cooperation in other fields, Zhao said.

Koshanov said Kazakhstan supports China's core interests and major concerns, and supports the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative.

Koshanov also said that Kazakhstan is willing to continuously deepen cooperation with China concerning the Belt and Road Initiative, adding that the Kazakh parliament hopes to strengthen cooperation and exchanges on legislative experience with the NPC of China.

