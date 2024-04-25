China's top political advisor meets speaker of lower house of Kazakh parliament

Xinhua) 09:14, April 25, 2024

Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, meets with Yerlan Koshanov, speaker of the Mazhilis, or the lower house of Kazakhstan's parliament, in Beijing, capital of China, April 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- Wang Huning, China's top political advisor, met with Yerlan Koshanov, speaker of the Mazhilis, or the lower house of Kazakhstan's parliament, in Beijing on Wednesday.

Wang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), said that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, the two countries have focused on high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and on building an even closer China-Kazakhstan community with a shared future.

China is ready to work with Kazakhstan to provide firm mutual support, advance practical cooperation, enhance the friendship between the two peoples, and enrich the permanent China-Kazakhstan comprehensive strategic partnership, Wang said, adding that the CPPCC National Committee is ready to contribute to these ends.

Koshanov offered his congratulations on the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, expressing support for China's core interests and major concerns.

The Kazakh parliament will contribute to advancing bilateral relations and the friendship between the two peoples, Koshanov said.

