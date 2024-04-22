Speaker of lower house of Kazakh parliament to visit China

Xinhua) 13:13, April 22, 2024

BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, Yerlan Koshanov, speaker of the Mazhilis, or lower house of Kazakhstan's parliament, will lead a delegation to visit China from April 23 to 26.

