China's top legislator meets guests from Kazakhstan, Cambodia, Russia

March 29, 2024

BOAO, Hainan, March 29 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji on Thursday met separately with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Samdech Techo Hun Sen, president of the Supreme Privy Council to the King of Cambodia, and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk in Boao on south China's island province of Hainan, who are here to attend the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2024.

When meeting with Tokayev, Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that China-Kazakhstan relations have entered a new "golden 30 years," adding that building a China-Kazakhstan community with a shared future was a strategic decision made by the two heads of state and a fundamental guideline for the future development of bilateral relations.

The two sides should implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, firmly support each other, deepen cooperation in key areas, promote closer people-to-people ties, and strengthen strategic coordination, so that the two countries can achieve the strategic goal of common development and prosperity, Zhao said.

China's NPC is willing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with the Kazakh parliament at various levels and in various forms, deepen exchanges in governance, and provide legal guarantee for bilateral practical cooperation, he added.

Tokayev said Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the permanent comprehensive strategic partnership with China, and is willing to strengthen cooperation with China in various fields, including between the legislatures, to push for new development of bilateral relations.

When meeting with Hun Sen, Zhao said the building of the China-Cambodia community with a shared future has entered a new era of high quality, high level and high standard under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries.

China stands ready to uphold the principle of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness in neighborhood diplomacy, maintain strategic communication with Cambodia, deepen cooperation in economy, culture, youth and other fields, work together on the journey of national modernization, and promote the building of a China-Cambodia community with a shared future, Zhao said.

The legislatures of the two countries should continue the tradition of friendly exchanges, continue to build multi-level and wide-ranging cooperative relations, and provide policy support and legal guarantee for promoting the rule of law in their respective countries and deepening practical cooperation, he added.

Cambodia attaches great importance to developing friendly relations with China, Hun Sen said, adding that the Cambodian side is willing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with China in various fields and further promote the building of Cambodia-China community of shared future.

When meeting with Overchuk, Zhao said that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China-Russia relations have maintained sound, stable and in-depth development.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Russia, Zhao said, calling on the two sides to continue to advance cooperation in various fields in the spirit of equality, mutual trust and mutual benefit, and enrich the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era with fruitful cooperation results.

China's NPC will further strengthen exchanges and cooperation with the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, learn from each other's successful experience in legislation and other fields, and provide complete legal guarantee for bilateral cooperation, he said.

For his part, Overchuk said that Russia-China cooperation has shown sound development momentum, and that Russia is willing to work with China to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, deepen practical cooperation in various fields and elevate the Russia-China relations to a higher level.

