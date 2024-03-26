China, Cambodia agree to promote military cooperation

Xinhua) 11:39, March 26, 2024

BEIJING, March 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun met with Mao Sophan, deputy commander-in-chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces and commander of the Royal Cambodian Army, on Monday in Beijing, with the two sides pledging to further promote military cooperation.

Dong said the China-Cambodia friendship has continued to flourish over time and the building of the China-Cambodia community with a shared future has entered a new era of high quality, high level and high standard under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries.

Stressing the importance of implementing the consensus on military cooperation reached by the leaders of the two countries, Dong said the two sides should deepen strategic communication, utilize cooperation mechanisms, and enhance the quality and efficiency of their cooperation to contribute to regional peace.

Mao Sophan said that Cambodia unswervingly upholds the One China principle and is willing to work with China to enhance practical cooperation and exchanges between the two militaries.

