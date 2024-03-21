Young Chinese vlogger strengthens China-Cambodia friendship

People's Daily Online) 09:48, March 21, 2024

A young Chinese individual has gained widespread popularity in Cambodia through his short videos that highlight both Chinese and Cambodian cuisine, serving as a bridge for cultural exchange between the two countries.

Yang Yidong, a 29-year-old from south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, goes by the name BaFido on short video platforms. He has amassed an impressive following of 2.71 million, with over 50 million likes. His combination of humor, wit, and exceptional cooking skills has earned him considerable praise. Fluent in Khmer, he effortlessly performs both Chinese and Khmer songs, making him especially popular among Cambodian youth.

In 2013, Yang went to Cambodia for the first time with his mother and began working as a chef in a Chinese restaurant in Phnom Penh. His interest in singing led to invitations to perform at many events. In 2015, Yang fell in love with a Cambodian woman who would later become his wife. She encouraged him to post cover songs on short video platforms.

As his popularity grew, he began to think about how to leverage his strengths to offer Cambodian viewers higher-quality and more varied content. Following discussions with his wife, he started to upload videos that showcased recipes for both Chinese and Cambodian dishes, such as clay pot rice, spicy crayfish, and pickled sour vegetables.

His popularity exploded in 2021, with his follower base skyrocketing from just a few hundred thousand to 2 million. For three consecutive months, he held the top spot on Cambodia's most popular short video platforms. His rise to internet fame caught the attention of government officials, who encouraged him to continue producing uplifting and entertaining videos for Chinese and Cambodian viewers.

"BaFido's videos on cooking Chinese and Cambodian dishes are the most interesting," said Monique, a 25-year-old follower. "He has given me a better insight into Chinese culinary culture."

"The Cambodian people are passionate about food, especially Chinese cuisine, and they prefer humorous content. Blending these elements is a unique and innovative approach," Yang said.

With his own studio, Yang and his team are expanding cooperation with Cambodia by showcasing its beautiful natural scenery to Chinese and global audiences, thereby facilitating friendship and cultural exchange between the two countries.

