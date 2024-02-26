Home>>
Cambodian king, Queen Mother visit China for routine health checkup
(Xinhua) 13:29, February 26, 2024
PHNOM PENH, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni, along with his mother, former Queen Norodom Monineath Sihanouk, left here on Monday for Beijing, capital of China, for a regular medical checkup.
In a royal message to the compatriots, Sihamoni, 70, said his trip to Beijing was to have a health checkup.
The king has his health checked up by Chinese doctors twice a year, with his latest trip taking place in August last year.
