Cambodian king, Queen Mother visit China for routine health checkup

Xinhua) 13:29, February 26, 2024

PHNOM PENH, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni, along with his mother, former Queen Norodom Monineath Sihanouk, left here on Monday for Beijing, capital of China, for a regular medical checkup.

In a royal message to the compatriots, Sihamoni, 70, said his trip to Beijing was to have a health checkup.

The king has his health checked up by Chinese doctors twice a year, with his latest trip taking place in August last year.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)