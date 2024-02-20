Cambodia begins to construct river bridge in capital with funds from China

Xinhua) 09:09, February 20, 2024

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet (front, R) and Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wentian (front, L) attend the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the bridge across the Bassac River in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Feb. 19, 2024. Cambodia on Monday broke ground for the construction of a bridge across the Bassac River in the southern part of the capital Phnom Penh, with funds from China. (Photo by Ly Lay/Xinhua)

PHNOM PENH, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- Cambodia on Monday broke ground for the construction of a bridge across the Bassac River in the southern part of the capital Phnom Penh, with funds from China.

The ceremony was presided over by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wentian and attended by officials, local authorities, residents and students.

The bridge, measuring 845.7 meters in length and 27 meters in width, along with an 804.3-meter connecting road, will be built by the Shanghai Construction Group under China's concessional loan and is expected to be completed in 42 months.

Hun Manet said the bridge, connecting Meanchey district in the west with Chbar Ampov district in the east, will play an important part in dealing with the rising numbers of people and vehicles in the capital.

The Cambodian prime minister emphasized the positive impacts of China-funded transport infrastructure projects on both internal connectivity and regional integration with neighboring countries.

"On behalf of the people and government of Cambodia, I'd like to express my profound thanks to the people and government of China for always supporting the development of Cambodia in all areas and in all circumstances, without any strings attached," he said.

As 2024 is the Cambodia-China People-to-People Exchange Year, Hun Manet is confident that the initiative will bring more Chinese tourists and investors to the Southeast Asian country.

Ambassador Wang is confident that the new bridge project will give an extra boost to the development of Cambodia's economy, particularly in the southern part of Phnom Penh and its adjacent province of Kandal.

He said the project is a testament to the ironclad friendship between China and Cambodia.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)