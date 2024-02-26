Home>>
Cambodian King, Queen Mother arrive in Beijing
(Xinhua) 15:56, February 26, 2024
BEIJING, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni and Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk arrived in Beijing by plane on Monday.
