Cambodia-China university of technology, science starts first undergraduate program

Xinhua) 15:29, March 15, 2024

PHNOM PENH, March 15 (Xinhua) -- The Cambodia-China University of Technology and Science began its first undergraduate program on Friday after it was launched last December.

Some 160 students registered for bachelor's degree studies, and 420 others will be trained with commission from enterprises. All of them will learn Chinese language and pursue majors, according to the school's information.

Touch Visalsok, secretary of state at Cambodia's Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports, said the university will play an important role in producing technical talents for Cambodia's socioeconomic development.

"It's essential for the university to focus on quality in order to train Cambodian talents for the development of industries, transport infrastructure, electricity, energy, production, and tourism, among others," he said at an event marking the first undergraduate program.

As 2024 marks the Cambodia-China people-to-people exchange year, Visalsok is confident that the university will contribute to further deepening the bond of friendship and cultural ties between the peoples of the two countries.

He believed that the university will also contribute to accelerating the two countries' efforts in building a high-quality, high-level, and high-standard China-Cambodia community with a shared future.

The university was jointly established by the Federation of Khmer Chinese in Cambodia and the Nanjing Vocational University of Industry Technology.

Teng Lay, the Cambodian representative of the Board of Directors of the university, said the school offers students six majors: new energy power generation engineering technology, automobile service engineering technology, network engineering technology, e-commerce, modern logistics management, and tourism management.

"The university is committed to cultivating high-quality technical talents who will become key contributors to Cambodia's socioeconomic development," he said. "Students can get a dual degree recognized by Cambodia and China."

Situated in the Chroy Changvar Satellite City in Phnom Penh's Chroy Changvar district, the university's campus consists of a main university building, state-of-the-art facilities, an experimental lab, a garden and a canteen.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)