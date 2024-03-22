Chinese vice president meets Cambodian King, Queen Mother

Xinhua) 09:59, March 22, 2024

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni and Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk in Beijing, capital of China, March 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, March 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni and Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk in Beijing on Thursday.

Noting that China and Cambodia are good neighbors, good friends and good partners, Han said bilateral relations have withstood the test of the evolving international landscape and remained rock-solid for more than half a century, setting a fine example of equality and mutual benefits between countries of different sizes.

He said that under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, China and Cambodia have ushered in a new era of building a high-quality, high-level and high-standard China-Cambodia community with a shared future.

"China stands ready to work with Cambodia to implement the important consensus reached between the leaders of the two countries, push for new progress in China-Cambodia comprehensive strategic cooperation and bring more benefits to the two peoples," Han added.

Sihamoni and Monineath expressed appreciation for China's long-term selfless assistance to Cambodia and a series of global initiatives proposed by China, noting that Cambodia firmly abides by the one-China principle and is willing to join hands with China to build a Cambodia-China community with a shared future, deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields and pass on the traditional friendship from generation to generation.

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni and Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk in Beijing, capital of China, March 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)