Chinese vice president meets speaker of lower house of Kazakh parliament
Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Yerlan Koshanov, speaker of the Mazhilis, or lower house of Kazakhstan's parliament, in Beijing, capital of China, April 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)
BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Yerlan Koshanov, speaker of the Mazhilis, or lower house of Kazakhstan's parliament, in Beijing on Wednesday.
Noting China and Kazakhstan have started the next "golden 30 years" in bilateral ties, Han said China is willing to work with Kazakhstan to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, firmly support each other on issues related to each other's core interests and major concerns, and deepen the synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative and Kazakhstan's new economic policies.
Han called for promoting the implementation of the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative and the practice of true multilateralism.
Koshanov noted this year marks the 32nd anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries, saying that Kazakhstan will enhance practical cooperation with China, deepen the friendship between the two peoples and boost bilateral ties.
