High-speed train travels across Ganjiang River Bridge
By Zhang Kaiwei (People's Daily Online) 16:35, June 19, 2024
Ganjiang River Bridge, located in Ganzhou city, east China's Jiangxi Province, is the country's first cable-stayed bridge designed to carry high-speed trains running up to 350 kilometers per hour. The bridge spans 2,156 meters with a main span of 300 meters.
