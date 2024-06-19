Languages

Archive

Wednesday, June 19, 2024

Home>>

High-speed train travels across Ganjiang River Bridge

By Zhang Kaiwei (People's Daily Online) 16:35, June 19, 2024

Ganjiang River Bridge, located in Ganzhou city, east China's Jiangxi Province, is the country's first cable-stayed bridge designed to carry high-speed trains running up to 350 kilometers per hour. The bridge spans 2,156 meters with a main span of 300 meters.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories