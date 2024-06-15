Tianfu high-speed train maintenance base put into use in SW China

Xinhua) 09:54, June 15, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on June 14, 2024 shows a bullet train entering the Tianfu high-speed train maintenance base in Tianfu New Area of Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Tianfu high-speed train maintenance base, covering an area of about 2,090 Mu (about 139 hectares), was put into use here Friday. Jointly constructed by China Railway 19th Bureau Group Co., Ltd. and China Railway Construction Electrification Bureau Group Co., Ltd., the base could undertake the maintenance work of 90 multiple-unit trains per day to its maximum operational capability. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

