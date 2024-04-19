China's new high-speed train to run at 400 km/h

Xinhua) 11:12, April 19, 2024

BEIJING, April 18 (Xinhua) -- The CR450 bullet train, China's most recently designed high-speed train model, will be able to operate at speeds of 400 kilometers per hour, according to the country's railway operator.

A prototype of the bullet train will roll off the assembly line later this year, China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. (China Railway) said, noting that the CR450 innovation project is progressing in full swing.

The new model will be significantly faster than the CR400 Fuxing high-speed trains currently in service, which operate at speeds of 350 kilometers per hour.

Compared to the CR400, the CR450 is 12 percent lighter, consumes 20 percent less energy, and has a 20 percent improved braking performance, according to China Railway.

The CR450 innovation project also involves technological innovation in infrastructure, including high-speed railways, bridges and tunnels, the group said.

China has built the world's largest high-speed railway network to address the people's growing demand for convenient and comfortable travel.

The total operational length of its high-speed railway network has exceeded 45,000 kilometers, with Fuxing high-speed trains operating across 31 provincial-level regions nationwide.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)