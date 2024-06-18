China leads world in charging infrastructure installation number: NDRC

June 18, 2024

BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- China has established a charging infrastructure network that boasts the world's largest number of installations, the most extensive services, and the most diverse range of options, according to the country's top economic planner.

As of the end of May, China had erected 9.92 million chargers throughout the country, marking a significant 56 percent year-on-year expansion, Li Chao, an official from the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), told a press conference on Tuesday.

Among them, public charging facilities totaled 3.05 million units, surging 46 percent year on year, while the number of private charging facilities climbed 61 percent to about 6.87 million units, according to Li.

This impressive growth aligns with the flourishing new energy vehicle (NEV) sector in China, which is the world's largest market for NEVs. Both production and sales figures are experiencing rapid growth.

Li anticipated a continued rise in demand for NEVs among Chinese consumers, further driving the necessity for expanding charging infrastructure.

For the next step, the NDRC will work with other departments to promote the construction and renovation of community charging facilities tailored to local needs, while providing greater support for charging infrastructure development in rural areas.

The country aims to add 3,000 charging piles and 5,000 charging parking spaces in highway service areas this year, Li added.

