Chinese firms praised for building high-quality infrastructure in Ethiopia

Xinhua) 10:32, June 01, 2024

ADDIS ABABA, May 31 (Xinhua) -- Ethiopian officials have praised Chinese companies for the effective construction of high-quality infrastructure projects in Ethiopia and their timely completion.

The officials made the remarks on Thursday in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa on the sidelines of an ongoing international construction exhibition dubbed "BIG 5 Construct Ethiopia 2024," the largest construction event in the East African country.

Noting that China is one of the fastest-growing countries and is introducing advanced construction technologies to the world, Wondimu Seta, Ethiopia's state minister for the Ministry of Urban and Infrastructure, said Chinese companies are now handling complex and large infrastructure projects in Ethiopia and other parts of the world.

Highlighting that Ethiopia and China have established a strong and long-standing partnership in the construction sector, the state minister called on Chinese construction firms to come in large numbers and invest in the construction sector in the country.

Mesfin Negewo, director general of the Ethiopian Construction Authority, said Chinese companies are playing an important role in the construction of high-standard, aesthetic buildings in Ethiopia.

"Chinese companies have undertaken several huge projects in Ethiopia, including the Ethiopia-Kenya Electricity Highway Project, the recently inaugurated Abay River Bridge, which is the longest road bridge with the largest span in the country, and the construction of the biggest stadium in Ethiopia," Negewo said.

Appreciating their professionalism in construction projects, Negewo said Chinese enterprises contribute a lot to the construction industry in Ethiopia in terms of the supply of construction materials and technology transfer.

The exhibition, which Ethiopia hosted for the second time, aims to showcase the overall development of the construction industry, ranging from building materials to smart construction technologies.

The exhibition, held from May 30 to June 1, has attracted 150 international firms from 24 countries and 41 local exhibitors, decision-makers, facility management professionals, and construction management experts.

