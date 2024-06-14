China's textile hub Keqiao sees surge in exports to Europe

An Italian businessman, Gianni, recently visited the fabric display area of an import-export company in Keqiao district, Shaoxing city, east China's Zhejiang Province, to select from nearly 30,000 types of fabrics for women.

Gianni said he was procuring high-quality fabrics for next year's spring and summer fashion collection and was impressed by the wide variety of options available.

An Italian businessman selects fabrics in the display area of an import-export company in Shaoxing city, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Chinanews.com/Xiang Jing)

Keqiao boasts a well-developed textile industry chain, anchored by "China Textile City," the world's largest textile distribution hub.

In the first quarter of this year, local textile exports reached 24.9 billion yuan ($3.44 billion), a 6.7 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Renewable and functional fabrics were particularly favored in Europe.

Liu Yongqin, chairman of the import-export company, said the company has been pursuing transformation and upgrading.

"Three years ago, we started to strengthen independent research and development. For instance, we've improved the ability of our fabrics to meet environmental requirements and used low-carbon and renewable materials to transition into producing mid-to-high-end fabrics," Liu said.

Around 60 percent of the company's products are exported to Europe, including Italy, France, and the U.K. "We anticipate a 30 percent year-on-year increase in export volume to Europe in the first half of this year," Liu disclosed.

A fabric merchant sorts textiles destined for export to Europe. (Photo/Wang Gang)

The European market is a key focus for Zhang Chunqin, who has been involved in foreign trade for many years.

Zhang's company specializes in R&D, production, and sales of cotton, chemical fiber, and blended fabrics.

"In recent years, my company has upgraded fabrics using advanced chemical fiber production techniques, making them wrinkle-resistant, durable, and easy to clean. The fabrics have gained popularity in the market," Zhang said.

Zhang added that the company has established long-term and stable partnerships with several European textile distributors, and its export business has been growing this year.

Workers arrange fabrics for export to Europe at a textile company in Keqiao district, Shaoxing city, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo/Wang Gang)

