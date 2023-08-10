Trending in China | Chinese tie dye: Traditional textile dyeing method

(People's Daily App) 14:54, August 10, 2023

Chinese tie dye, is a traditional folk technique in China. As part of China's national intangible cultural heritage, it has been appreciated by people for thousands of years for its ancient feel, and nuanced variation of colors and textures.

(Video source: Kuaishou; compiled by Zhang Jiawen)

