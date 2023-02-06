Feature: U.S., Chinese textile communities excited about reuniting at key business platform

February 06, 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- A whopping lineup of Chinese exhibitors made their presence at the Texworld New York City (NYC), a key business platform to source fabric and materials for fashion.

The three-day event, running from Tuesday through Thursday, witnessed a strong desire for face-to-face communication and closer collaboration between the U.S. and Chinese textile communities.

"Everyone is excited. That's not only us as organizers, but the buyers are super excited to finally have Chinese presence here again," Texworld NYC Show Director Jennifer Bacon told Xinhua during the event.

"It feels like the real show again. The vibe has been very vibrant," she said. Chinese presence "is needed at this community and this platform," given China's crucial role in the global textile supply chain, Bacon added.

More than 300 exhibitors from 24 countries and regions attended the event, and about half of the exhibitors were from China, the organizer said.

"There were visitors coming to us as soon as our booth opened in the morning," Tang Mingxing, sales manager of Jiangsu Soho Technology Trading Co., a Chinese company specializing in manufacturing sleepwear and other apparel, told Xinhua.

Tang said they also reconnected in person with several of the local business partners at the show, their first physical reunion since the onset of the pandemic.

Face-to-face communication and exchanges are vital to establishing business ties and enhancing the relationship, he said.

"Our booth has attracted a lot of visitors and guests. I even don't have time for dinner," said Jiang Nan, general manager of Jiangsu Romrol Group Outdoor Material Co., who has attended the event 11 times.

"By talking to local buyers and textile professionals during the exhibition, we've learned more about the trend in the U.S. market," he said.

Participating in trade shows and events in the United States is extremely important for Chinese companies, which also helps promote mutual understanding, said Jiang.

Face-to-face communication at the exhibition is crucial for consolidating current business relations and exploring new business opportunities, said Lisa Li, a representative of Zhejiang Trimax International Group, an enterprise dedicated to the export of high-end fashion clothing, jewelry and fabrics.

Ezra Jack Cattan, president of Ezrasons Inc., a New York-based apparel and accessories company, told Xinhua that he is "very pleased" to see Chinese exhibitors return.

"I hope ... we could do more cooperation together and we could visit each other more often," he said.

Chinese suppliers are very efficient, honest, and they deliver on time, said Cattan, who has been dealing with China since 1993.

"That's very important in this business climate. I always enjoy doing business with China," he said.

Noting China's textile community plays a key role in the global supply chain in terms of innovation and quality, the business leader said he hopes to continue his good cooperation with Chinese partners.

The collaboration between U.S. and Chinese businesses in the fashion and apparel industry is positive, necessary, and has great potential, said Bacon.

