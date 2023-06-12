Pic story: inheritor of traditional Li textile techniques

Xinhua) 10:00, June 12, 2023

Fu Yongying shows a pair of earrings with textile elements of the Li ethnic group in Donghe Town of Dongfang City, south China's Hainan Province, June 7, 2023.

The renowned textile techniques of the Li ethnic group in China's Hainan have a history of more than 3,000 years. Li people developed an entire system of techniques including spinning, dyeing, weaving and embroidering. In 2006, the Li textile techniques were listed in the first batch of China's national intangible cultural heritage.

Fu Yongying is a provincial-level inheritor of the traditional Li textile techniques. Inspired by successful experience of cultural and creative products, she has made a series of popular products including toys, sachets, earrings, bracelets, pendants, handbags, etc., bringing new vitality to the traditional Li textiles. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Fu Yongying shows a bracelet with textile elements of the Li ethnic group at home in Donghe Town of Dongfang City, south China's Hainan Province, June 7, 2023.

Fu Yongying shows a pendant with textile elements of the Li ethnic group at home in Donghe Town of Dongfang City, south China's Hainan Province, June 7, 2023.

Fu Yongying shows a sachet with textile elements of the Li ethnic group at home in Donghe Town of Dongfang City, south China's Hainan Province, June 7, 2023.

Fu Yongying makes toys with ethnic Li textiles at home in Donghe Town of Dongfang City, south China's Hainan Province, June 7, 2023.

This photo taken on June 7, 2023 shows handbags made from ethnic Li textiles by Fu Yongying at her home in Donghe Town of Dongfang City, south China's Hainan Province.

Fu Yongying (R) weaves ethnic Li textiles in Dongfang City, south China's Hainan Province, June 6, 2023.

