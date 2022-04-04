China's textile sector notches steady growth in first two months
BEIJING, April 4 (Xinhua) -- China's textile industry posted robust growth in the first two months of this year, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) showed.
In the period, the added value of textile firms with an annual operating revenue of at least 20 million yuan (about 3.15 million U.S. dollars) climbed 6.7 percent year on year, according to the MIIT.
The operating revenue of the aforementioned firms totaled 706.9 billion yuan, increasing by 13.5 percent from the same period a year ago.
Profits of these companies came in at 24.8 billion yuan, down 1.8 percent year on year.
MIIT data also showed China's textile exports from January to February rose 11.9 percent year on year to 24.7 billion U.S. dollars.
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese textile associations oppose U.S. ban on Xinjiang products
- China's textile sector sees steady expansion
- Chinese researchers develop 'display textile'
- 21th China Textile and Apparel Trade Show held in New York
- China to remain world’s biggest textile exporter in next decade: experts
- Kidnapper of HK textile heiress jailed for 12 years
- Why is it so difficult to get a stand at the Keqiao Autumn Textile Expo 2015
- China Textile, Apparel Trade Show kicks off in New York
- China’s cotton base
- Vietnam as new destination of Chinese garment, textile companies
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.