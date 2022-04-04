China's textile sector notches steady growth in first two months

Xinhua) 15:36, April 04, 2022

BEIJING, April 4 (Xinhua) -- China's textile industry posted robust growth in the first two months of this year, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) showed.

In the period, the added value of textile firms with an annual operating revenue of at least 20 million yuan (about 3.15 million U.S. dollars) climbed 6.7 percent year on year, according to the MIIT.

The operating revenue of the aforementioned firms totaled 706.9 billion yuan, increasing by 13.5 percent from the same period a year ago.

Profits of these companies came in at 24.8 billion yuan, down 1.8 percent year on year.

MIIT data also showed China's textile exports from January to February rose 11.9 percent year on year to 24.7 billion U.S. dollars.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Bianji)