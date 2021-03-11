Chinese researchers develop 'display textile'

Chinese researchers have developed "display textile" made of smart electronic fabric. (Photo provided to China News Serivce)

(ECNS) -- Chinese researchers have integrated the fabrication of display devices with the fabric weaving process, taking wearable technology a step further.

Made of smart electronic fabric, the "display textile" can function like a display through which people can browse information, send and receive messages.

The textile weaves conductive weft and luminescent warp fibers to form micrometer-scale electroluminescent units at the weft–warp contact points.

People with speech difficulties can communicate and express themselves efficiently and conveniently with clothes made of the textiles.

During polar scientific expeditions or geological exploration, a tap on the soft clothing will display the location information in real time, and mapped navigation can be guided by it.

The display textile is flexible and breathable and withstands repeated machine-washing, making it suitable for practical applications, said Professor Peng Huisheng from Fudan University, who led the research team.

This fabric is expected to promote rapid integration and development of traditional textile manufacturing and Internet of Things, human-computer interaction, big data and artificial intelligence, said Peng.

The research results were published online in the journal Nature on Thursday.

