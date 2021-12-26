Chinese textile associations oppose U.S. ban on Xinjiang products

BEIJING, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- The China National Textile and Apparel Council and 12 industry associations issued a statement on Saturday to firmly oppose the U.S. act of preventing products made in Xinjiang from entering the international supply chain.

The U.S. side has recently signed the so-called "Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act" into law, which classifies all products produced in Xinjiang as "forced labor" products and bans imports of products related to Xinjiang.

Xinjiang cotton is globally recognized as a high-quality natural raw material for fiber, and is vital to the sound and sustainable development of the Chinese and global textile industry, the statement said.

The U.S. suppression of Xinjiang cotton and related products is bound to severely endanger the security of the global textile supply chain, the statement added.

It urged the U.S. side to face the solemn position of the Chinese government, textile industry and consumers, and rectify the mistakes as soon as possible.

All international brands should respect the legitimate rights and interests of Xinjiang and the Chinese textile industry, and respect global consumers' freedom to make choices, said the statement, calling for joint efforts to resist trade bullying and avoid politicizing commercial issues.

China's textile and apparel industry and retail market are the largest and most comprehensive globally, the statement said, adding that the industry has forged mutually beneficial partnerships with numerous international brands and buyers.

The industry is confident and capable of safeguarding the security and interests of China's textile industrial chain, and the Chinese textile associations will continue to offer full support to Xinjiang's cotton plantation and production, as well as the trade and consumption of Xinjiang cotton at home and abroad, the statement noted.

