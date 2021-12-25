Xinjiang regional government condemns U.S. signing of "Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act"
URUMQI, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- The people's government of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Friday strongly condemned and firmly opposed the United States' signing into law of the so-called "Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act."
In recent years, Xinjiang has taken employment creation as its top priority for improving livelihood, and basically achieved full employment for those who are able to work, the regional government said in a statement.
The total number of employed people in Xinjiang has increased from about 11.35 million in 2014 to 13.56 million in 2020, up 19.4 percent, it added.
While striving to promote employment, Xinjiang strictly protects people's legitimate rights and interests pertaining to labor in accordance with law. No so-called "forced labor" ever took place in the region, said the statement.
The United States, however, has erred and misbehaved in dealing with labor issues, and has not yet signed most international labor conventions so far, it said.
Xinjiang affairs are purely part of China's domestic affairs, and no foreign governments or external forces have the right to interfere, it said.
The so-called "Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act" is nothing but a piece of waste paper, and will not affect Xinjiang's development and progress at all, it said.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's top political advisory body opposes U.S. signing of so-called "Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act"
- U.S. makes fool of itself with dirty trick on China's Xinjiang
- China firmly rejects U.S. signing of so-called "Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act"
- Chinese FM spokesperson responds to Intel's apology concerning Xinjiang
- Night life in Xinjiang
- Craftswoman in China’s Xinjiang inherits leather carving with local features
- Intel’s Xinjiang statement full of calculations and speculations
- Horses gallop on snowfield in Zhaosu County, Xinjiang
- Commentary: U.S. fabrication of "forced labor" in Xinjiang: lies still lies
- NW China’s Xinjiang builds big business with expanding regional nang industry
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.