China firmly rejects U.S. signing of so-called "Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act"

Xinhua) 10:28, December 24, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- China deplores and firmly rejects the U.S. signing of the so-called "Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act" into law, and urges the United States to correct the mistake immediately, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said here Friday.

"This Act maliciously denigrates the human rights situation in China's Xinjiang in disregard of facts and truth. It seriously violates international law and basic norms governing international relations and grossly interferes in China's internal affairs," the spokesperson said.

