Horses gallop on snowfield in Zhaosu County, Xinjiang
A drove of horses gallop on a snowfield in Zhaosu County, Kazak Autonomous Prefecture of Ili, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 20, 2021. (Photo by Li Wenwu/Xinhua)
Horses are seen galloping on a snowfield in Zhaosu County, Kazak Autonomous Prefecture of Ili, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 20, 2021. (Photo by Li Wenwu/Xinhua)
A drove of horses gallop on a snowfield in Zhaosu County, Kazak Autonomous Prefecture of Ili, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 20, 2021. (Photo by Li Wenwu/Xinhua)
A drove of horses gallop on a snowfield in Zhaosu County, Kazak Autonomous Prefecture of Ili, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 20, 2021. (Photo by Li Wenwu/Xinhua)
Horses are seen galloping on a snowfield in Zhaosu County, Kazak Autonomous Prefecture of Ili, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 20, 2021. (Photo by Li Wenwu/Xinhua)
A drove of horses gallop on a snowfield in Zhaosu County, Kazak Autonomous Prefecture of Ili, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 20, 2021. (Photo by Li Wenwu/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Commentary: U.S. fabrication of "forced labor" in Xinjiang: lies still lies
- NW China’s Xinjiang builds big business with expanding regional nang industry
- Xinjiang promotes high-quality development of winter economy
- Xinjiang people reject "forced labor" rumors
- No "forced labor" in Xinjiang: A revealing trip to U.S.-sanctioned silicon factory
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.