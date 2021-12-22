Xinjiang people reject "forced labor" rumors

URUMQI, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- People from all walks of life in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region have refuted rumors of "forced labor."

At a press conference Tuesday, Rahmutulla Hasan, a professor of history with the Xinjiang University, said people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang choose occupations of their own will. They enjoy complete freedom in their choice of workplaces.

The rumors of "forced labor" are outright lies, and anti-China forces have deliberately fabricated them as excuses for their interference in China's internal affairs, the professor added.

Helati, host of the press conference, said the labor and employment policies and practices in Xinjiang comply with China's Constitution, laws, and international labor and human rights standards.

Mamtimin Samar founded an animal husbandry cooperative in the prefecture of Kashgar after graduating from college.

"I have been encouraged and supported by the government while starting my business," he said, adding he has benefited from government policies of interest-free loans.

"No rumors can erase the fact of Xinjiang's development," Mamtimin Samar added.

