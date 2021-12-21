Home>>
Xinjiang, My home: Young inheritor of old pottery-making technique
Elier Arfu is an 11-year-old boy from China's Xinjiang. He is learning skills from his father, a fifth-generation inheritor of the local pottery-making technique.
