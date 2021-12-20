Xinjiang residents debunk "forced labor" lies

Xinhua) 08:28, December 20, 2021

URUMQI, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- Representatives in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Sunday debunked the "forced labor" lies concocted by anti-China forces in the United States and the West.

Amatjan Abduhalik, associate professor at Xinjiang University of Finance and Economics, said at a press conference that the region's labor and employment policies and practices are in compliance with the Chinese laws as well as international labor and human rights standards.

"The so-called 'forced labor' in Xinjiang is a lie of the century," Amatjan Abduhalik added.

Abdusalam Hoji, who works at a silicon company in the region, said the company has no such thing as "forced labor."

He joined the company in September 2020 and said the company has a halal canteen for ethnic minority groups and offers free accomodation for employees.

Amar Jelil, a cotton farmer in the city of Korla, said he used to hire extra hands for cotton picking in the busy season and paid them based on consensus.

"Now, everyone uses mechanical harvesting and few manual workers are needed," he added.

