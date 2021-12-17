Chinese report exposes U.S. conspiracy behind Xinjiang allegations

Xinhua) 08:29, December 17, 2021

LANZHOU, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese research team on Wednesday released a report exposing the intentions behind the U.S. government's strategy of "containing China through disrupting Xinjiang."

The report, titled "The Conspiracies and Approaches of the Crisis Politics under the 'Containing China through Disrupting Xinjiang' Strategy of the U.S.," was produced by the Institute for Central Asia Studies under Lanzhou University in northwest China's Gansu Province.

The main tactic of the U.S. strategy is to instigate a governance crisis, economic crisis and sovereignty crisis in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the report says, asserting that these fabricated crises take the form of intervention through agenda-setting, serving as the United States' main approach to containing China.

The U.S. government is trying to strangle the economy of Xinjiang through its industrial and supply chains under the false pretexts of "forced labor" and "violations of human rights," according to the paper.

In fact, since 2019, the United States has conducted a strategy of comprehensive interference against the integrity of China, approving legislation to undermine the core interests of China, and signalling the regularization of the U.S. containment strategy against China, the paper says.

The overall demonization of Xinjiang by the United States is characterized by the strong tone of imperialism and colonialism, the report says. These false interpretations result from the United States' rigid ideas on human rights, its arrogance and its conspiracies, it adds.

