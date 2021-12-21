Xinjiang port sees surging export of Christmas products

URUMQI, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- Horgos port, a border port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, has handled a surging amount of Christmas products on China-Europe freight trains this year, according to the port's customs.

Official figures show that the port has exported Christmas products worth 298 million yuan (about 46.6 million U.S. dollars) since the beginning of this year, an increase of 97 percent year on year.

The peak season of Christmas products export at the port began at the end of July and lasted through November. Christmas products exported in September reached about 90 million yuan.

Most of these exported Christmas products came from China's coastal areas such as Zhejiang and Guangdong provinces, and are mainly exported to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Germany, Britain and other central Asian and European countries.

Zhang Yuan, an official with the customs, said this year's Christmas export season is earlier and longer than usual, due to the limited overseas production capacity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, 29 routes pass through Horgos, linking China with 45 cities and regions of 22 countries.

Major goods that pass through the port covered more than 200 categories of goods including mechanical parts, electronics, garments, household appliances and daily necessities.

